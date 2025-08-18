European leaders to support Zelenskiy in Washington as Trump pushes Ukraine deal

LONDON/KYIV/WASHINGTON: European leaders will accompany Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in talks with US President Donald Trump, aiming to strengthen Kyiv’s position as Washington pushes for a swift peace agreement to end Europe’s deadliest conflict in decades.

Trump has urged Zelenskiy to negotiate a settlement after aligning more closely with Moscow’s stance during recent discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

The Ukrainian and US leaders will hold a bilateral meeting on Monday before being joined by European officials for broader talks, according to a source familiar with the plans.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned of continued bloodshed if peace efforts fail, stating, “If peace is not going to be possible here and this is just going to continue on as a war, people will continue to die by the thousands.”

Trump claimed significant progress in discussions with Russia in social media posts but did not provide specifics, while suggesting Zelenskiy could end the war quickly by abandoning ambitions to reclaim Crimea or join NATO.

Sources indicate Moscow has proposed withdrawing from small occupied areas in exchange for Ukraine ceding fortified eastern territories and freezing front lines elsewhere.

Russia’s envoy to international organisations, Mikhail Ulyanov, stated that any peace deal must include security guarantees for both Ukraine and Russia.

Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff revealed that Russia had tentatively agreed to an Article 5-like defence pact for Ukraine, though Kyiv remains sceptical given past broken assurances.

German, French, and British leaders convened on Sunday to reinforce support for Zelenskiy, emphasising that territorial discussions must involve Ukraine and include strong security provisions.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and other EU leaders will attend the Washington talks, seeking to prevent a repeat of Trump’s public criticism of Zelenskiy in February.

A joint statement from Britain, France, and Germany pledged post-war security assistance, including potential reassurance forces and support for Ukraine’s military reconstruction.

Zelenskiy welcomed the European backing, stressing that any security guarantees must be practical and developed with European involvement.

Rubio acknowledged potential concessions from both sides but warned of further consequences for Russia if negotiations fail.

Putin has briefed allies Belarus and Kazakhstan on the Alaska talks, while Trump has repeatedly asserted that Ukraine should compromise due to Russia’s military superiority. – Reuters