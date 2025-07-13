Farm worker dies after US immigration raid in California cannabis farm

CAMARILLO: A farm worker has died following injuries sustained during a US immigration raid at a legal cannabis farm in California, his family confirmed.

The incident occurred during a crackdown by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, part of President Donald Trump’s intensified anti-immigration measures.

Raids on agricultural sites in Ventura County, about 90 kilometers from Los Angeles, led to the arrest of 200 undocumented migrants.

The worker’s family set up a GoFundMe page to support relatives in Mexico, later updating it to announce his death. “My uncle Jaime was just a hard-working, innocent farmer,“ the post read. “He was chased by ICE agents, and we were told he fell 9 meters.”

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) stated the worker was never in custody.

“Although he was not being pursued by law enforcement, this individual climbed up to the roof of a greenhouse and fell,“ said DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin.

Authorities called for emergency medical assistance, but the worker succumbed to what the family described as “catastrophic” injuries.

The raids targeted marijuana-growing sites in Carpinteria and Camarillo, with DHS reporting the rescue of 10 children from potential exploitation.

Glass House Brands, the farm owner, denied violating hiring laws or employing minors.

Protests erupted during the operation, with over 500 demonstrators attempting to disrupt the raid.

Tear gas was deployed after some protesters threw projectiles at law enforcement vehicles.

Four US citizens face charges for assaulting officers, while a $50,000 reward is offered for the arrest of a suspect who allegedly fired at police.

President Trump condemned the protesters on Truth Social, calling them “slimeballs” and authorizing ICE to use “whatever means necessary” to stop assaults on officers.

His administration has clashed with California’s Democratic leadership over immigration enforcement, including the deployment of National Guard troops to Los Angeles last month.

Governor Gavin Newsom argued the troops were unnecessary, but legal challenges to remove them have failed.

Meanwhile, workers at the Camarillo farm waited for answers.

“We’ve been here since six this morning asking questions, but they’re not giving us any information,“ said Saul Munoz, whose son was detained.

“The truth is the American dream is no longer really the American dream.” - AFP