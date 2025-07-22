Federal judge questions Trump admin’s Harvard funding cuts

NEW YORK: A federal judge scrutinized the Trump administration’s decision to cut billions in federal funding to Harvard University, prompting a sharp response from the former president. Judge Allison Burroughs questioned the administration’s lawyer on how reducing research grants would address alleged campus anti-Semitism, according to US media reports.

Trump swiftly criticized Burroughs on Truth Social, calling her an “Obama appointed Judge” and a “TOTAL DISASTER,“ despite no ruling being issued yet. He vowed to appeal if the decision went against his administration.

Harvard sued in April to restore over $2 billion in frozen funds, arguing the cuts were unconstitutional retaliation. The administration claims the move is justified due to Harvard’s failure to protect Jewish and Israeli students during protests against Israel’s war in Gaza.

The funding freeze forced Harvard to implement a hiring freeze and pause critical research programs, including public health initiatives experts say are vital. The university maintains the administration is overstepping by attempting to influence academic decisions.

Trump has sought to move the case to the Court of Federal Claims, but Harvard insists the federal court in Boston is the proper venue. The university argues the administration is leveraging funding cuts to control academic policies, including curriculum and staffing.

The dispute has broader implications, as the administration also targeted Harvard’s international student programs, proposing visa restrictions that were later blocked by a judge. Additionally, the government urged an accrediting body to revoke Harvard’s certification, alleging civil rights violations.

Both sides seek a summary judgment to avoid trial, but Burroughs has yet to decide. The case highlights tensions between federal oversight and university autonomy. - AFP