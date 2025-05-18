Fire in India's Hyderabad kills at least 17 people

HYDERABAD: At least 17 people died when a fire broke out due to a short circuit in a building in the Indian city of Hyderabad on Sunday, officials said.

The fire broke out on the ground floor and spread to the upper floors of the building located in Hyderabad and about a dozen firefighting vehicles were involved in the operation, the Telangana Fire, Disaster Response, Emergency and Civil Defence Department said in a statement.

India's Mines Minister G. Kishan Reddy, who visited the site, told local media that a preliminary inquiry indicated a short circuit may have led to the fire.

The 17 dead included six children aged under 5 years.