First Afghan families arrive in Germany after court rulings on visas

HANOVER: The first group of Afghan families stranded in Pakistan has arrived in Germany following court orders that compelled Berlin to honour its visa commitments.

Ten families comprising forty-five individuals landed in Hanover on a commercial flight from Istanbul after months of uncertainty.

Germany’s interior ministry confirmed their arrival and stated all individuals had completed the full admission procedure and security screening.

These Afghans had initially qualified for sanctuary due to their work with German institutions or high-risk profiles under Taliban rule.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s conservative government froze the admission programme after taking office in May as part of broader immigration restrictions.

Pakistan has simultaneously intensified its crackdown on Afghans lacking proper residency documents.

German authorities acknowledged last month that hundreds of eligible Afghans had been detained in Pakistan with over two hundred forcibly returned to Afghanistan.

The government recently agreed to permit entry for applicants who successfully challenged the visa freeze through legal channels.

All ten principal applicants in this group were professionals in politics, journalism, or the justice system.

Eighty-five additional Afghans have initiated legal proceedings against Germany with more cases emerging daily. – AFP