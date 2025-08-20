Florida executes man for 1982 murder by lethal injection

MIAMI: A 67-year-old man convicted of a 1982 murder was executed by lethal injection in Florida on Tuesday.

Kayle Bates received the death penalty in 1983 for killing Janet Renee White. The 24-year-old victim was abducted from her Lynn Haven insurance office.

White was stabbed to death in nearby woods after returning from lunch. Officials confirmed the execution occurred at 6:17 pm at Florida State Prison.

The United States has conducted 29 executions in 2025, marking the highest number since 2014. Lethal injection accounted for 24 of these executions nationwide. Two executions were carried out by firing squad this year.

Three inmates died through nitrogen hypoxia, a controversial new method.

This technique involves pumping nitrogen gas into a face mask until suffocation occurs. United Nations experts have condemned nitrogen gas as cruel and inhumane. Florida leads all states with 10 executions performed in 2025.

The death penalty remains abolished in 23 American states currently. Three additional states maintain formal moratoriums on capital punishment.

California, Oregon and Pennsylvania have halted executions through gubernatorial orders. Former President Donald Trump supports expanding capital punishment.

He advocated for increased use of executions “for the vilest crimes” upon taking office. - AFP