BERLIN: German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul and his counterparts in France and the United Kingdom (UK) are planning to meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Geneva on Friday, German Press Agency (dpa) has learned from diplomatic sources.

Wadephul had adjusted his originally planned Middle East trip to Lebanon, Syria, and Israel immediately after the start of Israel’s attack on Iran on Friday.

Instead, he travelled to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Oman for crisis talks. The government in Oman, in particular, has very strong contacts with Tehran.

With this meeting, Wadephul is aiming to coordinate an initiative involving the so-called E3 state - Germany, France, and the UK - which have been negotiating with Tehran over its nuclear programme for years, as well as with neighbouring Arab states, to achieve a diplomatic solution to the war.

For nearly two months, the United States and Iran had been negotiating under the mediation of Oman before Israel launched a major attack on Iran on Friday, targeting nuclear facilities, military installations, and sites in major cities. Iran has responded with intense missile strikes against Israel.