Former US embassy guard in Norway on trial for spying for Russia, Iran

OSLO: A former security guard at the United States embassy in Oslo has appeared in court facing charges of espionage for allegedly sharing classified information with Russian and Iranian intelligence services.

The defendant, a Norwegian national in his late twenties, stands accused of providing detailed embassy information between March 2024 and his arrest on 20 November according to official court documents.

Prosecutors allege he received payment in both euros and bitcoin for his activities.

“He is accused of having supplied either the Russians or the Iranians -- or both -- with the contact details of diplomats, embassy staff and their families.”

Court documents further state that he provided diplomatic licence plate numbers for embassy vehicles used by diplomatic personnel.

The charge sheet also alleges he handed over floor plans of the embassy, security routines and a list of couriers Norway’s intelligence service used.

Prosecutors presented an email to the Russian embassy where the man wrote that he had “information that could be useful to you” according to public broadcaster NRK.

The trial is scheduled to take eight days with the defence acknowledging the facts while disputing criminal intent.

“He acknowledges the facts of the case but denies criminal liability. He is sorry for what he has done, but he is not a spy,“ Inger Zadig, the defendant’s lawyer, told news agency NTB.

If convicted on all charges, the defendant faces a maximum prison sentence of 21 years according to prosecution services.

Norway’s intelligence service has regularly accused Russia, Iran and China as being the greatest threats to the country so far as spying is concerned.

The case highlights security concerns for NATO member Norway, which shares a land border with Russia in the Arctic region. – AFP