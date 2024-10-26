Four ASEAN nations send aid to Philippines after tropical Storm Kristine devastation

MANILA: Four Southeast Asian nations – Singapore, Brunei, Malaysia, and Indonesia – are sending assistance to the Philippines to support recovery efforts following the devastation caused by Tropical Storm Kristine (Trami), the Philippine News Agency (PNA) reported.

At a news forum in Quezon City on Saturday, Office of Civil Defence (OCD) Administrator Undersecretary Ariel Nepomuceno said that Singapore would deploy its air assets to assist in delivering relief to affected regions.

“Although, again, we don’t have a problem with the relief items, but other countries are helping us namely – it’s automatic for Brunei, Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia to help – that’s formal. They’ve also sent their air assets,” he said.

Nepomuceno did not mention further details about the assistance but noted that any additional help is “a sign of solidarity with our partners.”

In a statement on Saturday, the Singaporean Ministry of Defence confirmed that the Singaporean Armed Forces (SAF) is deploying one Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) C-130 transport aircraft to aid in humanitarian efforts in the country.

“The SAF’s contributions underscore the warm and friendly bilateral and defence ties and close Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) cooperation between Singapore and the Philippines,” it said.

The RSAF C-130 aircraft will provide airlift support to deliver humanitarian aid supplies to communities affected by the storm.

- Bernama, PNA