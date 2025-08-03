Four workers die in Japan manhole accident during sewage inspection

TOKYO: Four workers have died in Japan after falling into a manhole while inspecting sewage pipes near Tokyo. The incident occurred on Saturday in the city of Gyoda, where one worker initially fell, followed by three others who attempted to rescue him.

Local fire officials confirmed the presence of hydrogen sulfide, a toxic gas, emanating from the manhole. The workers, all men in their fifties, were pronounced dead after being retrieved and taken to a hospital.

Authorities have not yet determined the exact cause of the fall. A city official stated, “Detailed circumstances leading up to the accident are still unknown, so it’s too early for us to say anything about our responsibility.”

The tragedy follows a similar incident in January, where a 74-year-old truck driver died after a road collapse caused by corroded sewage pipes in Yashio. That incident prompted nationwide inspections of aging infrastructure.

Around 10 workers were present during the inspection, which involved cleaning wastewater and sludge from the pipes if necessary. Investigations into safety protocols and potential negligence are ongoing.

