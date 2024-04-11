Four wounded by axe in fight on Paris suburban train

PARIS: Four people were wounded, two of them seriously, by an axe wielded during a fight that erupted Monday on a suburban train outside Paris, a police source said.

One of the victims had a hand cut off and another had their skull split open, the source added, asking not to be named.

Two others were more lightly injured.

Several people, some of them minors, were involved in the fight that broke out around around 8:00 am (0700 GMT), the source added.

The incident happened while the RER suburban express train was at the station of Ozoir-la-Ferriere southeast of Paris.

Since the train was halted at a station, the violence did not affect traffic on the RER E line, which runs east-west through Paris and its suburbs, state rail operator SNCF said.