KUALA LUMPUR: The RM30 million allocation for local media organisations will support digital transformation and the adoption of new technologies in content creation, Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa said.

The allocation was announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim when he officiated the National Journalists Day (HAWANA) 2025 main event held at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL) here today, in line with efforts to strengthen the media ecosystem and sustainability in the country.

Mohamad Fauzi, who was present at the event, also welcomed AirAsia’s one-time 50 per cent discount offer for all verified media practitioners on flights to 57 destinations across ASEAN, describing it as greatly appreciated.

“The Prime Minister also presented the HAWANA 2025 Special Award to the family of the late Rozaid Abdul Rahman, and Datuk Yong Soo Heong was named the recipient of the HAWANA 2025 Award in recognition of their contributions to journalism,” he said in a Facebook post today.

HAWANA 2025, themed ‘Journalism in the New Era: Embracing AI, Safeguarding Ethics’, was celebrated with great enthusiasm and attended by over 1,000 local and international media practitioners.

May 29 has been officially gazetted as National Journalists Day to commemorate the publication of the first edition of ‘Utusan Melayu’ on May 29, 1939, in honour of media professionals who play a vital role in shaping an informed society.

The HAWANA 2025 highlight celebration was also attended by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa and Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching.

Also present were Bernama chairman Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai, Bernama chief executive officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin, Bernama editor-in-chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj, who is also HAWANA 2025 project director, and the top management of local media companies.