Gaza civil defence reports 23 killed in Israeli strikes, including children

GAZA CITY: Gaza’s civil defence agency reported on Thursday that 23 people, including eight children, were killed in Israeli bombardments overnight.

The strikes occurred shortly after Hamas expressed willingness to release 10 Israeli hostages as part of ceasefire negotiations in Qatar.

The latest fatalities follow a rising death toll, with 26 killed on Wednesday, 29 on Tuesday, and 12 on Monday. Agency official Mohammed al-Mughair stated that the bombings targeted central and southern Gaza, with the deadliest attack claiming 12 lives in Deir el-Balah.

“Eight children and two women were among the dead,“ Mughair said, adding that Israeli aircraft struck “a gathering of citizens in front of a medical point.”

Separate strikes in the Nuseirat camp killed two, while four died in Bureij camp. Another five fatalities were reported in Al-Mawasi, Khan Yunis.

The Israeli military has not yet commented on the strikes. Restrictions on media access in Gaza have made independent verification of casualty figures difficult.

The conflict escalated after Hamas militants attacked Israeli border communities on October 7, 2023, killing 1,219 people, mostly civilians.

Israel’s retaliatory strikes have resulted in at least 57,680 Palestinian deaths, according to Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry. The United Nations considers these figures reliable. - AFP