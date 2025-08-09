Haiti appoints new police chief to tackle gang violence

PORT-AU-PRINCE: Haiti’s transitional government appointed Vladimir Paraison, former head of palace security, as the new national police chief on Friday.

The move aims to strengthen efforts against armed gangs controlling much of the capital.

Paraison vowed to restore security nationwide during his inauguration ceremony.

“We the police will not sleep,“ he said. “We will provide security across every corner of the country.”

He replaces Rameau Normil, whose tenure was marked by tensions with Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aime.

Gangs under the Viv Ansanm alliance dominate Port-au-Prince, committing killings, kidnappings, and extortion.

Haiti’s underfunded police and army struggle to contain gang expansion beyond the capital.

Over 1.3 million Haitians have fled their homes due to the violence.

Paraison, wounded in past clashes, took office at Villa d’Acceuil, the temporary government headquarters.

Council President Laurent Saint-Cyr emphasised the urgency of restoring security.

“This change is not a sanction but called for by the urgency and the necessity to give new breath to the Haitian National Police,“ he said. - Reuters