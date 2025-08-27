German cabinet approves new military recruitment and conscription measures

BERLIN: The German cabinet has approved new measures to strengthen military recruitment and readiness amid heightened NATO-Russia tensions.

Defence Minister Boris Pistorius stated the initiative aims to attract volunteers to the Bundeswehr while including provisions for potential compulsory service if recruitment targets are not met.

Starting January 1 next year, all young German men and women will receive questionnaires assessing their interest in military service, including questions about fitness levels, skills, and personal interests.

While completion remains mandatory for men, the questionnaire will be voluntary for women under a draft law still requiring parliamentary approval.

From July 1, 2027, all 18-year-old German men must undergo mandatory medical examinations regardless of their interest in voluntary military service.

Christian Democratic Union leader Friedrich Merz emphasised that “Russia is -- and will remain for a long time to come -- the greatest threat to freedom, peace and stability in Europe”.

He reiterated Germany’s ambition to develop “the largest conventional army on the European side of NATO” given its status as the European Union’s most populous nation.

Germany officially suspended conscription in 2011 under former chancellor Angela Merkel’s administration.

Merz has prioritised military strengthening due to Russian threats and former US President Donald Trump’s questioning of America’s traditional security commitment to Europe.

The Bundeswehr currently maintains approximately 182,000 active soldiers alongside 49,000 reservists.

Pistorius aims to expand forces to at least 260,000 troops with 200,000 operational reservists.

Recruitment efforts include social media campaigns offering monthly salaries starting at 2,300 euros plus free healthcare and additional benefits like driving licence assistance.

The cabinet exceptionally convened at the defence ministry within a surveillance-proof room nicknamed “the submarine”.

A small group of protesters gathered outside the building to demonstrate against potential conscription reintroduction.

Ministers also formally approved establishing a new national security council and enhancing protections against cyberattacks, sabotage, and other security threats. – AFP