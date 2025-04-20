German police launch manhunt after 2 people shot dead

BERLIN: A large police operation was under way in Germany on Sunday to find one or more shooters who killed two men the day before in the centre of the country, police said.

The bodies of the two victims, both with gunshot wounds, were found in front of a residential address in Bad Nauheim, a town north of Frankfurt, on Saturday afternoon, Giessen city police said.

“A big force deployment” of police from uniformed, plain clothes and special forces branches have fanned out, backed by a helicopter, to find the perpetrator or perpetrators, it said.

“The current understanding is that there is no danger for inhabitants or other people,“ police said.

There was no information yet about the “circumstances, or the motive of the perpetrators”, they said.

Police and prosecutors have opened an investigation.

Bad Nauheim is 25 kilometres (15 miles) north of Frankfurt and has a population of around 33,000. It was famous for being where Elvis Presley did US military service between 1958 and 1960 and where he met his future wife, Priscilla Presley.