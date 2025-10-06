Germany supports Trump’s Gaza peace plan with diplomatic push in Middle East

BERLIN: Germany is actively engaging with Middle East peace efforts through high-level diplomatic contacts and visits.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz spoke with both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump on Sunday about the proposed Gaza peace plan.

German Foreign Affairs Minister Johann Wadephul will travel to Tel Aviv on Monday to discuss the plan with Israeli counterpart Gideon Saar.

Merz expressed Germany’s firm support for Trump’s 20-point plan during his call with Netanyahu.

The chancellor praised Israel’s endorsement of the proposal and described the decision to withdraw Israeli troops from Gaza as a step in the right direction.

Netanyahu agreed with Merz to continue pressuring Hamas to secure the release of all remaining hostages.

During his separate conversation with Trump, Merz agreed on developments in Gaza and favoured a swift agreement during discussions in Egypt.

Wadephul stated that Germany would decisively commit to implementing Trump’s peace plan.

“For the swift implementation of the American plan ... rapid international cooperation is necessary,“ he said.

He added that Berlin would make concrete offers as a partner for humanitarian aid, stabilisation and reconstruction of Gaza.

The region requires stabilisation with lasting security for all, a political perspective for the Palestinians and normalisation of relations between all states with Israel.

Wadephul met Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani on Sunday regarding the immediate release of hostages, including German nationals.

He will participate in Gulf Cooperation Council talks with EU and regional countries in Kuwait on Sunday and Monday.

Netanyahu hopes the release of Israeli hostages can be achieved in the coming days, while Hamas partially accepted Trump’s plan on Friday. – AFP