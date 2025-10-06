Urdu version of SCRIPT book reflects Malaysia-Pakistan friendship

PUTRAJAYA: Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif stated that the Urdu translation of SCRIPT: For a Better Malaysia reflects the shared values of compassion, respect and progress between Pakistan and Malaysia.

He described the book authored by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as a guiding framework for sustainable development and mutual understanding.

Shehbaz Sharif explained that SCRIPT represents the MADANI vision of sustainability, mutual respect, care and compassion, innovation, research and development, prosperity and progress, and mutual trust.

He expressed confidence that these virtues would resonate across borders for current and future generations.

The Pakistani Prime Minister made these remarks during a joint press conference following a bilateral meeting with Anwar.

This meeting was part of Shehbaz Sharif’s three-day official visit to Malaysia at Anwar’s invitation.

The visit reciprocates Anwar’s trip to Pakistan in October 2024 and demonstrates strengthening bilateral relations.

Earlier during the visit, Shehbaz Sharif presented Anwar with the Urdu version of the book.

Anwar expressed appreciation for this honour and thanked the Pakistan Government for promoting closer ties through education and culture.

The Malaysian Prime Minister specifically mentioned the doctorate he received and the translation of his book into Urdu.

Anwar emphasised that such initiatives help strengthen friendship and intellectual exchange between both countries.

He highlighted Pakistan’s significant contributions to Islamic scholarship that deserve greater international recognition.

Anwar specifically praised the works of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, including Asrar e-Khudi and Javed Nama.

He described these works as timeless contributions to Islamic thought.

Anwar also announced plans to screen a documentary about Muhammad Iqbal produced by Pakistani-American filmmaker Akbar Ahmad.

This would help people understand both Mohammed Ali Jinnah’s greatness and the vision behind Pakistan’s foundation.

SCRIPT: For a Better Malaysia was published in 2022 before Anwar became Malaysia’s tenth Prime Minister.

The book outlines his vision for a just and united nation through the MADANI framework.

It emphasises integrity, social justice and diversity as foundations for national progress. – Bernama