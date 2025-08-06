Glencore reports deeper losses amid coal price slump and tariffs

ZURICH: Swiss mining and commodities trader Glencore has reported deeper losses for the first half of 2025.

The company posted a $655 million loss, compared to $233 million in the same period last year.

Core earnings from its mining division dropped 17% to $5.4 billion, driven by weaker coal prices and reduced copper output.

Its commodity trading arm saw an eight percent decline in pre-tax profit, falling to $1.4 billion.

Despite the downturn, Glencore described the results as “an overall solid result against a macroeconomic environment that was heavily influenced by US tariff policy uncertainty and tensions in the Middle East.” - AFP