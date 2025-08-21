Google Pixel 10 launch with advanced AI features unveiled

NEW YORK: Google has officially launched its new Pixel 10 smartphone series, packed with advanced artificial intelligence capabilities.

The announcement was made at a star-studded event in Brooklyn hosted by comedian Jimmy Fallon.

Product manager Tyler Kugler stated that Pixel continues to be the best way for people to try out the latest bleeding-edge AI from Google.

The new lineup includes a foldable phone, an improved Pixel smartwatch, and earbuds all designed to work seamlessly with AI and each other.

Fallon humorously described the launch as like a Taylor Swift announcement for nerds during his opening monologue.

Pixel phones currently hold a small portion of the high-end smartphone market dominated by Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi.

Forrester principal analyst Thomas Husson noted that Google Pixel devices were initially designed as a technological showcase to limit Android fragmentation.

Husson added that ten years later, the strategic challenge is still not to become the market leader but to demonstrate the value of Google’s integrated ecosystem.

The new AI capabilities allow the Gemini assistant to look through phone cameras to see what users see, answering questions about locations or objects.

Google’s product team described the new Pixel Watch 4 as a redesigned experience marking the biggest update to the line.

The watch features fitness tracking fine-tuned to distinguish between activities like walking, bicycling, or tennis.

Users can command the Gemini AI assistant directly from their wrist using the Pixel Watch.

Gemini can detect the speaker’s mood and adjust its responses accordingly, according to Google’s development team.

The AI technology has also been used to add 100x telephoto lens capability to Pixel smartphone cameras.

Pixel 10 prices start at $799, with the Pixel Pro Fold model beginning at $1,799.

Google’s move comes as Apple is seen as lagging in the fierce AI race among tech giants.

The company is competing with powerhouses such as Amazon, Meta, and Microsoft in integrating advanced AI throughout its offerings.

Husson noted that while Pixel’s market share remains below 5 percent, it serves as a true laboratory of innovation in the age of AI.

The strategy also serves as a means of countering Apple’s integrated hardware-software-services approach.

Google remains a strategic partner for Samsung and the broader Android ecosystem despite the competition.

Samsung has also made AI a centerpiece of its Galaxy smartphone line, recently releasing the new Galaxy Z Fold7.

The Brooklyn launch event blended product pitches with appearances by stars including The Jonas Brothers and Stephen Curry.

Google’s custom hardware represents an opportunity to showcase what’s possible with its Android operating system and Gemini AI assistant. - AFP