Google pulls McDonald’s negative reviews over arrest in UnitedHealth murder

WASHINGTON: Google on Monday removed derogatory reviews about McDonald's after the suspect in the killing of UnitedHealth executive Brian Thompson was arrested at its restaurant in Altoona, Pennsylvania, where police say a customer alerted a local employee about him.

The negative comments aimed at McDonald's were the latest in what is known as “review bombing,“ where an establishment is hit with a litany of bad reviews based on a political view or an occurrence unrelated to its actual business.

In this case, the negative and one-star reviews showed up after Luigi Mangione, 26, was captured at a McDonald's in Altoona. He was spotted eating at the restaurant by a customer who alerted a McDonald's employee, state police said.

“These reviews violate our policies and have been removed,“ a Google spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

The policy says that review contributions “should reflect a genuine experience at a place or business” and that “content that has been posted from multiple accounts to manipulate a place’s rating” will be removed.

“This location has rats in the kitchen that will make you sick and your insurance isn’t going to cover it,“ one review said.

The insurance executive's murder unleashed a wave of frustration from Americans who have seen their health insurance claims or care denied, faced unexpected costs or paid more for premiums and medical care - all trends that are rising, according to recent data.

Thompson, 50, was gunned down outside a Manhattan hotel early on Wednesday morning by a masked man who appeared to wait for his arrival before shooting the executive from behind.

The suspect ran from the scene and then rode a bike into Central Park. Surveillance video captured him exiting the park and taking a taxi to a bus station in northern Manhattan, where police believe he got on a bus to flee the city. Police said Thompson appeared to be deliberately targeted.

The suspect was arrested after a five-day manhunt.