Greece arrests man on suspicion of spying for Russia

THESSALONIKI: Greek authorities have arrested a man in the strategic port city of Alexandroupolis on suspicion of photographing supply convoys on behalf of Russia, police said.

The suspect, a 59-year-old Greek citizen of Georgian descent, was arrested in the northeastern city on Tuesday and on Friday was taken before an investigating magistrate, according to police and media reports.

The man “confessed to taking photos and video of military material, acting on behalf of another person to whom he sent the footage via an encrypted application,“ the police statement said in a statement released on Tuesday.

A police source told AFP this week that the man, who has identified himself as a house painter, was targeting military convoys to Ukraine, according to footage retrieved from his cellphone.

The source added that the suspect, who had served in the Russian army in his youth, had apparently been enlisted by Russia's GRU military intelligence service via an intermediary.

Greek media have reported that this intermediary was a Georgian man with organised crime links living in Lithuania.

Despite historic ties to Russia, Greece has supported Ukraine since the start of the invasion.

The Greek port of Alexandroupolis has been a key gateway for the American military, used to transport supplies into Europe under a mutual defence pact.