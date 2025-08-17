Greece seizes record amount of narcotic leaf

ATHENS: Greece has made a record seizure of khat, confiscating half a tonne of the illegal plant-based drug, Athens airport said on Sunday.

The drug is made from the leaves of the khat plant, native to the Horn of Africa and the Arabian Peninsula.

When chewed, khat releases chemicals similar to amphetamines, resulting in a mild high.

Greece's state-run news agency said the seizure's size made it the largest haul ever confiscated in the country, with a value estimated at EUR1,500,000 ($1,750,000).

According to the Athens News Agency, the illegal substance was hidden in four shipping containers declared to be holding curtains, sheets and fabrics, transiting from Israel and bound for the United States.

Greece's previous record seizure was also confiscated at Athens International Airport, on December 4, 2014.

Khat, also known as qat, is very popular in Yemen and Horn of Africa countries including Ethiopia and Somalia.

In 2022 Spain made Europe's record seizure of the drug, confiscating khat with a street value of EUR61 million - AFP