Guatemala funeral attack leaves 7 dead, 13 wounded in gang violence

GUATEMALA CITY: At least seven people were killed and 13 wounded in an armed attack at a funeral in Guatemala City, authorities confirmed. The incident, tied to gang conflicts, marks another grim episode in the country’s struggle with organized crime.

Interior Minister Francisco Jimenez attributed the violence to clashes between the Barrio 18 and Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gangs. “Rival gang members stormed the funeral home and opened fire on the family and companions of the deceased,“ he said.

According to Guatemala City municipal spokesperson Amilcar Montejo, the attackers arrived on motorcycles and fled after the shooting. Forensic teams recovered bodies as authorities cordoned off the area.

Jimenez revealed that the wake had been flagged as “high risk” due to the deceased’s profile. He condemned the absence of police officers assigned to monitor the event, calling it “unacceptable” and promising an internal investigation.

Guatemala recorded a homicide rate of 16.1 per 100,000 inhabitants in 2024—double the global average but down from 29.6 in 2014. Half of violent crimes are linked to drug cartels and gang disputes. - AFP