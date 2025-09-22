Guinea votes on new constitution amid junta rule and opposition boycott

CONAKRY: Polls closed Sunday in Guinea’s constitutional referendum that could enable the military junta leader to seek presidential office while transitioning toward civilian rule.

Approximately 6.7 million registered voters participated in the vote boycotted by opposition groups who denounced the process as a charade to legitimise military rule.

General Mamady Doumbouya’s junta seized power in 2021 by overthrowing elected president Alpha Conde and initially promised to restore civilian government by the end of 2024.

The proposed constitution would replace the current transition charter that prohibits junta leaders from standing in elections, potentially clearing Doumbouya’s path to the presidency.

Authorities deployed 45,000 security personnel with armoured vehicles and combat helicopters to oversee polling stations nationwide during the day-long voting process.

Voter turnout appeared substantial in Conakry’s affluent districts and working-class neighbourhoods despite opposition calls for a boycott of the referendum.

Provisional results from the constitutional vote are expected Tuesday evening according to election officials.

One 23-year-old student voter expressed hope that the referendum would bring peace and conclude Guinea’s military transition period.

A 44-year-old voter emphasised the international community’s preference for civilian leadership over military governance in Guinea.

A 72-year-old union representative who voted yes acknowledged her desire to end military rule while criticising the junta’s intimidating campaign tactics.

She noted the overwhelming propaganda and military presence during the referendum campaign rather than substantive constitutional debate.

The junta has systematically suppressed dissent since 2022 by banning demonstrations and targeting opposition leaders through arrests and forced exiles.

Two major opposition parties faced suspension in August while several media outlets have been shut down and journalists arrested.

A 28-year-old computer scientist who voted no anonymously described the election as outrageous and cited diminishing freedoms under military rule.

General Amara Camara, Secretary-General of the Presidency, asserted the constitution addresses Guineans’ aspirations rather than serving Doumbouya’s personal ambitions.

The military government has promised presidential and legislative elections before year’s end without specifying exact dates. – AFP