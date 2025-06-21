CAIRO: Gulf Cooperation Council ambassadors have expressed concerns to U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi about the safety of nuclear facilities close to their countries amid the Israeli-Iranian crisis, Qatar state news agency reported on Saturday.

The ambassadors warned Grossi during a meeting in Vienna about the “dangerous repercussions” of targeting nuclear facilities.

The warning comes after the Israeli military said at one point on Thursday that it had struck the Russian-built Bushehr facility, but later said the comment had been made by mistake. Bushehr is Iran's only operating nuclear power plant, which sits on the Gulf coast.

The potential consequences of an attack on the plant - contaminating the air and water - have long been a concern in the Gulf states.