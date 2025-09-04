Guyana’s PPP leads partial election tally with new WIN party second

GEORGETOWN: Guyana’s ruling People’s Progressive Party has secured 123,923 votes in partial general election results, winning five out of ten districts according to election commission figures.

Official tallies for four additional districts remain pending, but these numbers indicate positive momentum for President Irfaan Ali’s re-election bid.

The partial results revealed a significant political shift with the newly formed We Invest in Nationhood party capturing second place with 50,829 votes and one district.

Business magnate Azruddin Mohamed established WIN just three months ago, creating a new force in Guyanese politics.

Monday’s election determined 65 parliamentary members and the next government amid debates about managing the nation’s oil wealth.

Guyana has generated approximately $7.5 billion in oil revenue and royalties since ExxonMobil began offshore production in late 2019.

This hydrocarbon boom has transformed the country of 800,000 people into one of the world’s fastest-growing economies.

The PPP government under President Ali has directed oil funds toward infrastructure projects including roads, schools, and hospitals since taking power in 2020.

Ali’s administration also eliminated tuition fees at the state university, expanding educational access.

Opposition parties have criticized the government’s distribution of oil revenues, alleging preferential treatment for PPP-connected groups.

The ruling party consistently denies these accusations of unfair resource allocation.

WIN leader Mohamed faced United States sanctions last year over allegations of tax fraud and bribery involving Guyanese officials.

Both Mohamed and his father Nazar Mohamed firmly deny any wrongdoing related to these accusations.

Despite these controversies, Mohamed has built substantial grassroots support through philanthropic efforts and campaign promises.

WIN’s platform emphasizes equitable housing access and economic opportunities for all citizens, particularly appealing to poor and Indigenous communities. – Reuters