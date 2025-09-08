Hamas ready to negotiate after Trump’s ‘last warning’ on Gaza deal

JERUSALEM: Hamas declared on Sunday its readiness to immediately resume negotiations following what it described as new American ideas for a ceasefire agreement.

The Palestinian militant group’s statement came shortly after US President Donald Trump announced he had issued his “last warning” to Hamas to accept a deal for releasing hostages in Gaza.

“Hamas Movement welcomes any initiative that supports efforts to end the aggression against our people, and affirms its readiness to immediately sit at the negotiating table to discuss the release of all prisoners,“ the group stated.

The organisation demanded a clear declaration ending the war, complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, and formation of an independent Palestinian committee to immediately assume governance duties.

Trump had earlier posted on social media that Israel had accepted his terms while warning Hamas about the consequences of rejection.

Militants originally seized 251 hostages during the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, with 47 individuals still held in Gaza.

The Israeli military confirms 25 of these hostages are deceased and seeks the return of their remains. – AFP