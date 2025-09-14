GENEVA: Former Irish social protection minister Heather Humphreys leads the presidential race according to a new national poll.

The Red C survey for the Business Post shows the Fine Gael candidate securing 22% support among Irish voters.

Fianna Fail candidate Jim Gavin follows in second place with 18% backing from respondents.

Independent candidate Catherine Connolly, supported by left-wing groups, closely trails with 17% support.

More than a third of surveyed voters, representing 36%, remain undecided about their preferred candidate.

The poll reveals significant crossover support between Ireland’s two main centrist political parties.

Nearly 29% of Fianna Fail voters indicated they would give their first preference to Humphreys.

Only 12% of Fine Gael voters said they would support Gavin as their first choice candidate.

Businessman Peter Casey, who previously ran in the 2018 presidential election, received 6% support.

Conservative activist Maria Steen secured 5% backing from those surveyed in the poll.

Independent candidates Nick Delehanty and Gareth Sheridan received 4% and 2% support respectively.

The survey involved 1,003 adults and was conducted between September 4 and September 9 this year.

The poll carries a margin of error of 3% points according to the research methodology. – Bernama-AnadoluIrish Minister for Business, Enterprise & Innovation Heather Humphreys