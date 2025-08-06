Heavy rains trigger landslides in Uttarakhand, dozens missing amid rescue efforts

UTTARAKHAND: Heavy rains and landslides have severely hampered rescue operations in India’s Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, where four people have died and dozens remain missing. Flash floods and mudslides struck Dharali village, a key tourist stop near the pilgrimage town of Gangotri, cutting off access as highways were blocked.

Army and disaster response teams worked through the night to reach stranded residents, though landslides and relentless rainfall slowed progress. “The number of missing persons is unknown, however the relief efforts have continued through the night. We are trying to rescue people and take them to safety,“ said Colonel Harshavardhan, leading the rescue mission.

The army camp in Harsil, located four kilometres from Dharali, was also affected by flash floods, with 11 personnel reported missing. Additional resources, including tracker dogs, drones, and earthmoving equipment, have been deployed to assist in the operation.

Television footage showed torrents of mud and water tearing through the village, destroying homes and roads as residents fled. A video shared by the state chief minister’s office confirmed that some houses were buried under debris.

Uttarakhand frequently experiences such disasters, with experts linking the increasing severity to climate change. The region’s fragile ecosystem makes it highly vulnerable to extreme weather events. - Reuters