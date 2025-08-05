High-speed train services resume in northern France after Eurostar cancellations

PARIS: High-speed train travel in northern France has resumed after an electrical fault led to the cancellation of multiple Eurostar services and severe delays on Monday.

Seventeen Eurostar trains connecting Paris with London and other European destinations were cancelled due to an overhead cable fault on the line in northern France.

“The repair work was completed according to schedule, and this morning we are resuming normal traffic on the high-speed line,“ a spokesperson for French rail operator SNCF confirmed.

While three Paris-London services remain cancelled on Tuesday, delays have eased compared to Monday’s severe disruptions. Trains that operated on Monday were rerouted onto slower tracks, prolonging travel times for passengers.

The exact cause of the fault on the line between Moussy and Longueil remains unclear. This incident follows previous disruptions, including cable thefts in June that caused two days of service issues.

Eurostar has faced criticism over high ticket prices, particularly on the Paris-London route, during peak travel seasons. SNCF holds a majority stake in Eurostar, with minority shares owned by Belgian railways, Quebec’s CDPQ, and US-based Federated Hermes. - AFP