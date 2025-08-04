  1. World

Hong Kong leader blasts ‘reckless’ US tariffs

AFP
Pedestrians walk past an electronic sign board showing the closing price of the Heng Seng Index in Hong Kong on April 7, 2025. Shares in Hong Kong plummeted more than 13 percent April 7 on their worst day in almost three decades as China's retaliation against Donald Trump's tariffs ramped up a trade war and fuelled recession fears. - Peter PARKS / AFP

HONG KONG: Hong Kong leader John Lee said on Tuesday that US tariffs were “reckless” and undermined the international trade order, a day after the city’s stock market saw its worst day in nearly three decades.

Lee told reporters that the “reckless imposition of tariffs affects many countries and regions around the world, with huge tax rate increases and covering a wide range of goods, disrupting the world economic and trade order, bringing great risks and uncertainties to the world”.

The 13.2 percent rout of the benchmark Hang Seng Index the day before wiped trillions off company valuations as US President Donald Trump’s trade war ramps up recession worries.

“The (United States) no longer adheres to free trade, arbitrarily undermining the internationally established rules of world trade,“ Lee told reporters on Tuesday morning.

“Its ruthless behaviour damages global and multilateral trade.”

Lee said his government will boost its policies in seven areas, including tighter integration with China, seeking regional collaborations and supporting local businesses.

The city’s financial secretary Paul Chan on Monday criticised the US tariffs as “bullying”, adding that they would “inevitably increase market volatility”.

The Chinese finance hub has not followed Beijing’s lead in imposing retaliatory levies, with Chan saying that Hong Kong is committed to free trade.

The finance chief said Monday’s market volatility did not warrant “drastic measures” from the government.