Hong Kong trans man wins landmark public toilet rights case

HONG KONG: A transgender man in Hong Kong has won a legal challenge against parts of the city’s law that criminalised entering public toilets designated for the opposite sex.

The High Court ruled in favour of the man, referred to as “K”, who argued that the restrictions violated his rights to equality, privacy, and freedom from discrimination.

The case centred on K’s gender dysphoria treatment, where doctors advised him to use men’s public restrooms as part of his transition. However, his Hong Kong ID card still listed him as female, meaning he risked a HK$2,000 ($255) fine under existing regulations.

Justice Russell Coleman ruled that two provisions in the law were unconstitutional, giving the government one year to amend the regulations.

The decision follows a series of legal victories for transgender rights in Hong Kong, including a 2023 ruling that struck down the requirement for full gender-affirming surgery before changing the sex marker on ID cards.

Coleman noted that the government had effectively conceded the public toilet case after the 2023 ruling.

K did not challenge the concept of sex-segregated toilets but argued that denying him access based on his ID card was discriminatory.

The court also highlighted the broader struggles faced by transgender individuals.

“Many trans people choose not to use public conveniences at all, due to fear, the threat of harassment, and to avoid having their gender identity invalidated or undermined,“ Coleman wrote.

K was undergoing hormone therapy in preparation for surgery when he filed the case.

His treatment required “real life experience,“ including using facilities matching his gender identity. - AFP