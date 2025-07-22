How Trump uses Truth Social as his White House megaphone

PARIS: Donald Trump has turned his Truth Social platform into a powerful megaphone during his second presidential term, using it to bypass traditional media and communicate directly with his supporters. The app, which he owns, allows him to post without moderation, censorship, or fact-checking.

On Sunday, marking his first six months back in office, Trump unleashed around 40 posts, showcasing his unfiltered style. An AFP analysis of over 2,800 posts from January 20 to July 20 reveals that Trump averages 16 messages daily, often filled with capital letters, exclamation marks, and occasional profanity.

Despite Truth Social’s relatively small user base compared to platforms like X, Trump’s posts reach 10.5 million followers and are quickly amplified by mainstream media. He frequently shares content from right-wing outlets, including Fox News, the New York Post, and Breitbart, reinforcing a media ecosystem that revolves around him.

“The minute he puts something on Truth Social, others pick it up and echo it,“ said Darren Linvill, a disinformation expert at Clemson University.

Trump initially relied on Twitter (now X) during his first term but was banned after the 2020 election. Though reinstated on larger platforms, he continues to favor Truth Social, where his posts blend politics, entertainment, and personal branding.

His messages range from policy announcements to personal outbursts, such as his April 24 plea to Russian President Vladimir Putin: “Vladimir, STOP.” While ineffective in halting Russian attacks, the post garnered significant media attention.

Trump also uses the platform to influence markets. On March 10, he shared optimistic economic articles amid market turmoil, and on April 9, he posted, “THIS IS A GREAT TIME TO BUY!!!” before announcing a tariff suspension that boosted stocks. - AFP