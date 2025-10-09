Hungarian author Laszlo Krasznahorkai wins Nobel literature prize

STOCKHOLM: Hungarian author Laszlo Krasznahorkai has been awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature.

The Swedish Academy honoured him for his compelling and visionary oeuvre that reaffirms the power of art amidst apocalyptic terror.

Krasznahorkai expressed his mixed emotions about receiving the prestigious award.

The author described feeling very happy, calm, and very nervous all at once on his first day as a Nobel prize winner.

His 1985 debut novel “Satantango” brought him initial prominence in Hungary and remains his best-known work.

The Academy hailed “Satantango” as a literary sensation during the announcement.

They described Krasznahorkai as a great epic writer continuing the Central European tradition of Kafka and Thomas Bernhard.

His writing combines absurdism and grotesque excess with contemplative Eastern influences from his travels.

Krasznahorkai’s works reflect deep-seated impressions from his journeys to China and Japan.

He had been frequently mentioned as a possible winner in pre-announcement speculation.

Academy permanent secretary Mats Malm successfully contacted the author by telephone in Frankfurt.

They discussed preliminary arrangements for December’s prize ceremony in Stockholm during their conversation.

Now 71, Krasznahorkai grew up in a middle-class Jewish family in Hungary.

His writing draws inspiration from his experiences under communism and extensive travels abroad.

He first moved to West Berlin in 1987 for a fellowship, beginning his international literary career.

His novels, short stories, and essays enjoy particular popularity in Germany and his native Hungary.

The author once characterized his demanding literary style as reality examined to the point of madness.

Academy member Steve Sem-Sandberg praised Krasznahorkai’s illusion-free artistic gaze and unwavering belief in art’s power.

He becomes the second Hungarian Nobel literature laureate after Imre Kertesz won in 2002.

Last year’s prize went to South Korean author Han Kang, the first Asian woman to receive the honour.

The Swedish Academy has faced criticism for historically favouring Western white male authors.

Only 18 women have won the literature prize among 122 laureates since its 1901 inception.

The Academy implemented major reforms following a 2018 #MeToo scandal within the institution.

They pledged to pursue a more global and gender-equal approach to literature prize selections.

The Nobel Prize includes a diploma, gold medal, and 1.2 million dollar financial award.

Krasznahorkai will receive his award from King Carl XVI Gustaf at the December 10 ceremony in Stockholm.

The ceremony date marks the anniversary of prize creator Alfred Nobel’s 1896 death. – AFP