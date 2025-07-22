Hunter Biden criticises George Clooney over father’s campaign exit

WASHINGTON: Hunter Biden has launched a scathing attack on actor George Clooney, marking the one-year anniversary of his father Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race. In interviews published on Monday, the president’s son used strong language to condemn Clooney’s role in urging Joe Biden to step aside.

“F*** him. And everybody around him,“ Hunter Biden said in a profanity-laced interview with independent journalist Andrew Callaghan, who has 3 million YouTube followers. He questioned Clooney’s influence, asking, “Really, do you think in middle America, that voter in Green Bay, Wisconsin, gives a shit what George Clooney thinks about who she should vote for?”

Clooney was among the first prominent Democrats to publicly call for Joe Biden to exit the race, just three months before the election. His New York Times op-ed, titled “I Love Joe Biden. But We Need a New Nominee,“ cited concerns over the president’s age and fitness after a poor debate performance against Donald Trump.

Hunter Biden, who has faced legal troubles and addiction issues, expressed frustration over Clooney’s intervention. “Why do I have to f****** listen to you? What right do you have to step on a man who’s given 52 years of his f****** life to the service of this country?” he said.

Joe Biden withdrew from the race on July 21, 2024, following mounting pressure from within his party. His son’s comments reflect lingering resentment over the events that ended his father’s political career. - AFP