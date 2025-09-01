Huthi rebels claim missile strike on Red Sea ship after leader’s death

SANA’A: Yemen’s Huthi rebels announced they fired a missile at a commercial tanker in the Red Sea on Monday.

This attack occurred just days after an Israeli strike killed their prime minister.

The Iran-backed group claimed they successfully hit the Liberian-flagged Scarlet Ray vessel.

They previously sank two tankers in July during ongoing regional hostilities.

United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations reported the missile missed its intended target.

Maritime security firm Ambrey identified the ship as Israeli-owned. - AFP