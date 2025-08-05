Iberia investigates ‘Free Palestine’ message on kosher meals

MADRID: Spanish airline Iberia has launched an investigation after a passenger who ordered a kosher meal received food packaging marked with the words “Free Palestine.”

The incident occurred on a flight from Buenos Aires to Madrid, where several other Jewish passengers reportedly found their meal trays labeled with the initials “FP,“ standing for “Free Palestine.”

Argentina’s Jewish umbrella organization, DAIA, condemned the incident as a “serious act of antisemitism” and demanded immediate action from the airline. In a statement posted on X, DAIA said, “We strongly condemn this discriminatory act and have contacted the airline authorities to demand explanations and immediate action.”

The post included a photo of a meal tray with a handwritten label reading “Free Palestine.”

Kosher meals adhere to Jewish dietary laws, and the incident has raised concerns over discrimination. Iberia confirmed that passengers on the flight, which landed early Tuesday, reported “handwritten pro-Palestinian messages” on their meal packaging.

The airline stated, “The Iberia crew documented the incident and took action to assist those affected. The captain personally approached them to apologise on behalf of the airline.”

Iberia is conducting an internal investigation and coordinating with catering providers to determine how the labels were added.

The airline emphasized its stance against discrimination, stating it “categorically rejects any form of discrimination, incitement to hatred, or behaviour that undermines the dignity of individuals.”

This incident follows another controversy last month involving Jewish passengers on a Vueling flight from Valencia, Spain.

The airline removed dozens of French Jewish teenagers, citing disruptive behavior, including tampering with safety equipment.

Some parents, however, claimed the removal was antisemitic, alleging their children were expelled after one teen sang a Hebrew song. Vueling, like Iberia, is part of the International Airlines Group (IAG). - AFP