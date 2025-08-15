Liverpool target Isak controls Newcastle future, says Howe

EDDIE HOWE has confirmed Newcastle striker Alexander Isak holds control over his future as Liverpool maintain their interest in the Swedish forward.

Isak will miss Newcastle’s Premier League opener against Aston Villa after reportedly expressing his desire to leave the club.

Liverpool saw a £110 million bid rejected earlier this month, but the 25-year-old remains a key target for the Premier League champions.

Howe is eager to retain Isak, who played a pivotal role in Newcastle’s League Cup triumph and Champions League qualification last season.

When asked if Isak would stay beyond the transfer window, Howe said, “As I sit here now, I don’t know that. Alex will control that.”

Isak is reportedly refusing to train or play in an attempt to force an exit from Newcastle, where he arrived from Real Sociedad in 2022.

The striker skipped Newcastle’s pre-season tour, opting to train alone at his former club instead.

With three years left on his contract, Isak faces fines for missing competitive matches, including this weekend’s fixture.

Liverpool are expected to make an improved offer after their initial bid fell short of Newcastle’s valuation.

Howe remains hopeful of reconciliation if no transfer materialises, stating, “Yes, I believe there is, but discussions would have to take place.”

The Newcastle boss added, “At the moment I would expect him to stay, but I’ve got no change of feeling throughout the summer.”

Isak’s actions have frustrated fans, but Howe believes the striker recognises Newcastle’s role in his success.

“He’s a highly intelligent person and he knows he wouldn’t have the success here without everybody connected with Newcastle,“ Howe said.

Newcastle continue to pursue reinforcements, with Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey and Brentford’s Yoane Wissa on their radar.

Howe admitted, “We’re still actively looking and I still believe there is someone who can fit our requirements.”

The manager had previously missed out on targets like Hugo Ekitike, Benjamin Sesko, and Joao Pedro. - AFP