Chelsea boss Maresca seeks new defender after Colwill injury

CHELSEA manager Enzo Maresca is pushing for a new centre-back signing following Levi Colwill’s injury.

The England defender suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in training and will miss most of the season.

Tosin Adarabioyo and Trevoh Chalobah are expected to start in central defence against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Maresca has doubts about replacing Colwill internally and is linked with Benfica’s Antonio Silva.

“You know how important Levi has been for us last season, for the way we want to play,“ Maresca said.

The Italian emphasised Colwill’s role in the team’s build-up play and admitted the need for a replacement.

“We are trying to find a solution internally, but the club know exactly what I think,“ he added.

Maresca confirmed Chelsea are actively looking for a new central defender.

“We have a fantastic squad, but anything can happen in the transfer window,“ he stated.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot recently tipped Chelsea as title contenders this season.

Maresca dismissed rival managers’ comments, saying he focuses only on improving his team.

Chelsea returned to training after their successful Club World Cup campaign.

“We guess we are ready,“ Maresca said about their pre-season preparations.

The Blues begin their Premier League campaign against Crystal Palace this weekend. - AFP