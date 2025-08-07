India bans 25 books in Kashmir over secessionism claims

SRINAGAR: Indian authorities in Kashmir have banned 25 books, including a work by Booker Prize winner Arundhati Roy, for allegedly promoting secessionism.

The government order claims the books spread “false narratives” and mislead Kashmiri youth while glorifying terrorism.

This follows earlier actions in February when Islamic literature was seized from homes and bookshops.

Kashmir remains a disputed region between India and Pakistan since their independence in 1947.

Rebel groups have fought Indian rule since 1989, seeking independence or merger with Pakistan.

The ban was issued on Tuesday, coinciding with the sixth anniversary of New Delhi’s direct rule over Kashmir.

Separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq condemned the move, calling it a sign of insecurity.

“Banning books by scholars will not erase historical facts or Kashmiri memories,“ Farooq said.

Kashmir elected its first local government last November, but real power remains with New Delhi.

The banned books include Roy’s 2020 essay collection, “Azadi: Freedom, Fascism, Fiction.”

Roy is a prominent critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

Other banned works include those by constitutional expert A.G. Noorani and scholar Sumantra Bose.

Historian Siddiq Wahid argued the ban violates constitutional freedoms of speech.

“The banned books rely on evidence and logic—does that not matter anymore?” Wahid asked. – AFP