India court allows green firecrackers for Diwali despite pollution

NEW DELHI: India’s Supreme Court has permitted the use of some firecrackers in New Delhi during the Diwali festival, easing a blanket ban despite the capital’s unhealthy winter air pollution.

The court said controlled use of less-polluting “green firecrackers” would be allowed for limited periods between Saturday and Tuesday.

These green firecrackers were developed by federal research institutes to reduce particulate and gas emissions.

During Diwali, a major Hindu festival of lights, widespread bursting of firecrackers adds to the already high pollution levels in Delhi.

The city, home to some 30 million people, routinely ranks among the world’s most polluted capitals.

Thick smog shrouds the city each winter during the peak pollution period.

Concentrations of PM2.5 regularly surge to more than 60 times the World Health Organization’s recommended daily limit.

A ban on the use of firecrackers during Diwali has been widely ignored in past years.

In an effort to balance cultural celebrations with urgent environmental concerns, the court said only licensed manufacturers can produce certified green crackers.

Sales will be limited to designated outlets, with each product bearing a QR code listing its chemical contents.

Online sales remain completely banned.

Police have been instructed to form patrol teams to ensure compliance and take action against violators.

Pollution control agencies have been ordered to monitor and report air quality levels during the festive period.

Environmental activists have in the past expressed strong scepticism about the actual efficacy of less-polluting crackers.

They argue that green firecrackers still pose significant risks to public health and the environment.

On Wednesday, harmful PM 2.5 particles surged to 75 on the air quality index.

This level is three times the WHO’s daily recommended maximum exposure, according to international monitoring company IQAir. – AFP