India’s Mayo College educates new elite with royal heritage and modern vision

AJMER: Stepping through the gates of India’s Mayo College feels like journeying back 150 years to an era of royal grandeur and tradition.

This historic institution originally reserved for princes now educates a new generation of elite students from diverse backgrounds.

The school’s rich history began in 1875 when the first student arrived with immense pomp as the son of the Maharajah of Alwar.

Principal Saurav Sinha emphasises preserving traditions that enrich culture while helping students remember their heritage and origins.

Founded by British viceroy the Earl of Mayo and nicknamed the “Eton of the East”, the school initially aimed to foster relations between Indian royalty and London.

Today’s 850 students aged nine to 18 include few royal descendants, replaced by scions of ministers, business magnates, diplomats and senior army officers.

Annual tuition fees of approximately $11,500 represent a fortune in India where per capita income averages about $2,300.

Mayo stands among a dozen elite boarding schools contrasting sharply with India’s 1.5 million educational institutions, many lacking basic technology.

Parents like Abhishek Singh Tak justify the cost as essential preparation for life, having sent both his sons following his own Mayo education.

The school’s majestic marble main building reminiscent of the Taj Mahal serves as a backdrop for this transformative educational experience.

Students live within this luxurious environment for nine months annually under a schedule that runs from dawn until 9:30 pm lights out.

While military discipline remains foundational, recent years brought greater emphasis on student well-being and self-confidence development.

Headmaster Sinha balances immense respect for heritage with keeping the school resolutely forward-looking and adapted to a changing world.

The 76-hectare campus offers an oasis of ancient trees and lush lawns strikingly contrasting with Rajasthan’s desert surroundings.

Students like 11-year-old Arrin from Mumbai find themselves too busy to miss family, though he admits longing for home-cooked food.

Junior school head Rajesh Soni acknowledges initial challenges, leading to increased psychological support and female teaching staff.

The priority remains creating an environment where happiness reigns, enabling students to explore and achieve their personal goals.

Parents observe remarkable transformations in their children’s independence and self-confidence through the Mayo experience.

Daily routines include morning assemblies with prayers and current events discussions before academic classes taught entirely in English.

The broad curriculum covers science, foreign languages, literature, international relations, art and music alongside afternoon sports.

Mayo offers approximately 20 sports disciplines from traditional polo and golf to swimming, shooting and modern football.

Exceptional facilities include an Olympic-sized swimming pool, nine-hole golf course, and stables housing 60 horses.

Many students aspire to international education with a third planning to study in Britain, Australia or the United States.

Others like 17-year-old Advaya Sidharth Bhatia aim to launch businesses in India and contribute to national prosperity.

Principal Sinha reiterates the school’s dual commitment to honouring heritage while constantly looking toward the future.

This balance between tradition and progress defines why families choose Mayo College for their children’s education. – AFP