India to export sugar in new season due to ample stocks

NEW DELHI: India will have sufficient surplus sugar stocks to allow exports in the season beginning October 1, according to a senior government official.

Ashwini Srivastava, joint secretary at the Department of Food and Public Distribution, confirmed the export potential during a global conference without specifying exact shipment volumes.

Exports by India could pressure global prices while supporting local sugar prices and ensuring farmers receive guaranteed minimum payments from mills.

India permitted one million metric tons of exports in the current marketing year ending September despite reduced production.

Srivastava projected good output for the next season, with enough stocks remaining after domestic consumption and ethanol production needs.

Ethanol production from sugarcane-based feedstock is expected to reach a record 4.8 billion litres in the new season.

The Indian Sugar and Bio-energy Manufacturers Association estimated production would rise to 34.9 million metric tons for the 2025/26 marketing year.

Domestic sugar consumption is likely to increase to between 28.5 million and 29 million tons from the current year’s 28 million tons.

India will begin the new marketing year with carryover stocks of five million tons, down from eight million at the start of the current year. – Reuters