JAKARTA: Indonesia has raised concerns about an increasing number of human trafficking victims in Southeast Asia, particularly those coerced into online scams, warning that this trend could hinder regional growth.

At the 28th ASEAN Political Security Community Council meeting held in Vientiane, Laos, on Tuesday, Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Hadi Tjahjanto highlighted the urgent need for enhanced cooperation among ASEAN countries to combat human trafficking effectively.

“If this issue is not taken seriously, Southeast Asia risks becoming the ‘epicentre of scams’ instead of a hub of growth,” he cautioned.

Hadi called for immediate attention to the ASEAN Leaders’ Declarations on Combating Trafficking in Persons, particularly those stemming from the misuse of technology.

While ASEAN has established agreements on law enforcement cooperation, including the ASEAN Mutual Legal Assistance, he urged that the ASEAN Extradition Treaty be finalised quickly to bolster efforts against transnational crime in the region.

During the meeting, Hadi commended member states for implementing nearly 100 per cent of the ASEAN Community Blueprint 2025, according to a statement from the ministry.

He expressed hope that the ASEAN Vision 2045 would be realised promptly to equip the region for future challenges.

His delegation also emphasised the importance of restraint in the South China Sea to avoid escalating tensions that could lead to open conflict.

The republic advocates for the urgent finalisation of a Code of Conduct on the South China Sea as a means to maintain peace, while calling for strengthened maritime security through the ASEAN Maritime Forum (AMF) and the Expanded AMF.