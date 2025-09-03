Indonesia protests leave 10 dead amid economic inequality unrest

JAKARTA: At least 10 people died during violent protests across Indonesia last week according to multiple human rights organisations.

The unrest in Southeast Asia’s largest economy began with public anger over economic inequality and parliamentary privileges.

Demonstrations expanded to include anti-police sentiment after video emerged showing paramilitary forces killing a young driver.

The state-affiliated National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM) confirmed receiving reports of 10 fatalities nationwide.

Komnas HAM head Anis Hidayah stated that some victims showed indications of excessive force by authorities.

Deaths occurred in Greater Jakarta, Makassar in South Sulawesi, Central Java, and Papua according to the commission.

The organisation also documented over 900 injuries and thousands of detentions during the protests.

Anis warned that figures might increase as many locations have not yet reported their findings.

AFP independently verified at least six protest-related deaths occurring since last week.

This represents the most significant unrest since President Prabowo Subianto assumed power last year.

The protests forced the former general to reverse course on legislative perks amid public pressure.

Indonesian NGO Legal Aid Foundation (YLBHI) similarly reported 10 deaths and hundreds injured.

Amnesty International Indonesia echoed the death toll while demanding an independent government investigation.

The Commission for the Disappeared and Victims of Violence confirmed at least 20 people remained missing as of Monday.

Initial protests caused President Prabowo to cancel his scheduled trip to China temporarily.

State Secretariat Minister Prasetyo Hadi announced the president would proceed with the visit after assessing the improved security situation.

Prabowo attended a military parade in Beijing on Wednesday before meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The United Nations human rights office called for prompt and transparent investigations into all alleged violations.

Indonesia’s National Police did not immediately respond to AFP’s request for comment. – AFP