Indonesia seeks membership in BRICS as application process begins

JAKARTA: Indonesia has expressed interest in joining BRICS, and the application process for membership has begun, according to its Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Spokesperson Rolliansyah Soemirat said Foreign Minister Sugiono conveyed this desire during Indonesia’s national statement at the recent BRICS Plus Summit in Kazan, Russia.

“Indonesia wishes to cooperate with BRICS countries and other nations in the Global South on sustainable development and reforms in the multilateral system to make it more inclusive and representative of today’s realities.

“It is hoped that Indonesia and the countries within BRICS can become a force for unity and solidarity among Global South nations,” he said in a statement on Saturday.

According to Rolliansyah, the decision on Indonesia’s application will be based on the established mechanisms within the group, as formalised in an official letter from the foreign minister delivered directly to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

“Indonesia’s desire to join BRICS reflects our commitment to an independent and active foreign policy, avoiding alignment with any particular bloc while continuing to participate in all forums,” he said.

This objective aligns with the priorities of BRICS countries and the Indonesian government’s work programme on food security, energy resilience, poverty eradication, and human resource development, he added.

Since attending the 15th BRICS Summit in South Africa in August 2023, Indonesia has been evaluating its potential membership, especially the economic benefits of joining the bloc.

The intergovernmental organisation, established by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa to address current global issues, has recently expanded to include the United Arab Emirates, Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, bringing its membership to nine.