JAKARTA: Indonesian fire fighters are working to put out a fire at a cooking oil factory near the capital Jakarta, a local official said on Friday.

A staffer at the fire department in Bekasi area told Reuters the fire broke around 6 a.m. local time, and dozens of fire fighters have been deployed to the site.

There are no reports of casualties at the moment, the staffer said.

READ MORE:

Vietnam jails six over deadly karaoke bar blaze

‘Significant’ fire at UK nuclear submarine shipyard

Rocket engine explodes during test at Scottish spaceport