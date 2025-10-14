Indonesian president asks Trump for meeting with son Eric in hot mic moment

JAKARTA: Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto asked US President Donald Trump on Monday if he could meet with Trump’s son Eric during a conversation recorded by a live microphone.

The two leaders appeared unaware their discussion was being recorded after Trump addressed a Gaza-focused summit in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh.

Trump and Prabowo spoke following the announcement of a ceasefire agreement in Gaza during the world leaders’ summit.

The White House, Prabowo’s office, Indonesia’s foreign ministry and the Trump Organization’s Indonesian business partner MNC Group did not respond to requests for comment about the exchange.

It remained unclear from the audio whether the conversation referenced the Trump Organization or any business deals involving the president or his family.

Speaking to Trump as they stood behind a podium with a microphone, Prabowo referred to a region that is not safe security-wise before asking Trump if he could meet Eric.

Trump responded that he would have Eric call and described his son as such a good boy.

Prabowo then mentioned the name Hary in a comment and said they would look for a better place.

Trump repeated his assurance that he would have Eric call Prabowo.

Prabowo clarified his request by saying Eric or Don Jr.

Eric Trump and his brother Donald Trump Jr both serve as executive vice presidents of the Trump Organization.

The Trump Organization operates businesses involving real estate, hospitality and blockchain-based ventures.

It remained unclear who Prabowo referenced when he mentioned Hary during the conversation.

Prabowo’s office did not respond to a request for comment about the Hary reference.

MNC conglomerate founder and executive chairman Hary Tanoesoedibjo represents a long-time business partner of the Trump Organization.

Hary Tanoesoedibjo attended the US president’s inauguration earlier this year.

The group’s property unit MNC Land operates an integrated resort in partnership with the Trump Organization about 60 kilometers south of Jakarta.

Indonesia’s environment ministry ordered MNC Land to halt development of the project in February over water management and environmental issues.

The Trump Organization and MNC Land are also developing a luxury resort and golf club in Tabanan on the Indonesian island of Bali.

The Trump Organization’s website lists the Bali project as coming soon.

Both Indonesian projects have faced significant development delays. – Reuters