Iran fails to meet conditions to avoid UN sanctions return, France says

UNITED NATIONS: Iran has not yet fulfilled the conditions established by France, Britain, and Germany to prevent the reimposition of United Nations sanctions.

A French diplomatic source confirmed this situation following a meeting between the foreign ministers of the three European nations and their Iranian counterpart on Tuesday.

Discussions will continue to exhaust all possible avenues for a resolution despite the current impasse.

The source emphasised that the European powers remain fully engaged in the process until the final opportunity passes.

They stated that the responsibility for progress now lies squarely with Iran.

The source added that United Nations sanctions will be reactivated if no breakthrough occurs by September 27. – Reuters